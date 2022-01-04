Bharti Airtel withdraws corporate structure announced in April 2021

-
Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced withdrawal of corporate structure that was announced in April 2021.
In a stock exchange filing, Bharti Airtel said it will continue with existing corporate structure, pursuing plan to merge DTH operations with Airtel.
"The seminal telecom sector reforms package announced by the Government of India has significantly boosted the outlook and investor confidence for the industry while simplifying the license framework. With a strong balance sheet and 5G ready network, Bharti Airtel is well positioned to invest aggressively in the emerging growth opportunities offered by India’s digital economy," the company said.
Bharti Airtel said its existing structure will leverage the "emerging opportunities".
"The Board of Directors of Airtel is of the view that the existing corporate structure of the Company is, therefore, optimal for leveraging these emerging opportunities and unlocking value while continuing to scale up Airtel’s digital businesses. Therefore, the scheme of arrangement for the new corporate structure announced on April 14, 2021 stands withdrawn.
"Under a modified scheme, the Company, as previously approved by the Board, will merge its wholly owned subsidiary Telesonic Networks Limited, resulting in consolidation of its fiber assets into Airtel. In addition, Nettle Infrastructure Investments Limited will also be merged with Airtel. As announced earlier, the Company will pursue its plan to eventually fold the DTH business (Bharti Telemedia) into Airtel to move towards the NDCP vision of converged services to customers. The Company’s businesses continue to be categorised under four key verticals - India, Digital, International and Infrastructure," the company said.
