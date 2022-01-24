Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric valuation tops $5 bn with $200 mn funding

Ola Electric, the ride-hailing firm's electric vehicle arm has raised over $200 million from Tekne Private Ventures, Alpine Opportunity Fund, Edelweiss and others. The latest round values the company at $5 billion, an increase from its previous valuation of $3 billion.

Over the past 12 months, Ola Electric has built the Futurefactory, the world’s largest 2W (two-wheeler) manufacturing facility, Ola S1. It is being sold to the customers using a direct to consumer model with fully digital purchase coupled with home test rides and doorstep delivery and after-sales service.

In India, Ola is now in direct competition with electric two-wheeler makers, such as Ather Energy, Bounce, Hero Electric, Bajaj, TVS Motor Com­pany, and Boom Motors and the funding is expected to help the firm to compete with them.

“Ola Electric is creating India’s EV revolution and is driving cutting edge manufacturing from India for the entire world,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO, Ola. “With Ola S1, we’ve changed the entire scooter industry and are now looking forward to bringing our innovative products to more two-wheeler categories including bikes as well as cars. I thank the investors for their support and look forward to partnering with them to take the EV revolution from India to the world.”

Ola Futurefactory which will employ over 10,000 women at full capacity, will be the world’s largest women only factory and the only all-women automotive manufacturing facility globally. Ola Electric said it is accelerating the world's transition to sustainable mobility by replacing archaic systems with vehicles that are smart, affordable, and good for the planet.

Last year in October, Ola Electric, raised over $200 million led by Falcon Edge, Softbank and others, tripling its valuation to $3 billion.

In July 2019, Ola Electric raised $250 million from Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank. It was just a two-year-old firm at that time. The investment made the fledgling venture a “unicorn”, or a start-up valued at more than $1 billion.

The funding is expected to help Ola to accelerate development of other vehicle platforms including electric motorbike, mass market scooter and its electric car. The funding will further strengthen Ola’s ‘Mission Electric’- which urges the industry and consumers to commit to electric and ensure that no petrol two-wheelers should be sold in India after 2025.

Ola had announced in December 2020 that it would be investing Rs 2,400 crore for setting up phase 1 of the factory. The Ola Futurefactory is coming up on a 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu. At full capacity of 10 million vehicles annually, it would be the world’s largest two-wheeler factory and would handle 15 per cent of the world capacity.

India’s electric vehicle market could be worth nearly $206 billion in the coming decade if India were to achieve its 2030 EV ambitions, according to an independent study released by the CEEW Centre for Energy Finance (CEEW-CEF). The report also estimates a cumulative investment need of over $180 billion in vehicle production and charging infrastructure until 2030 to meet the country's EV ambition.

To cater to the growing demand, Ola’s rival Ather Energy has commissioned their second manufacturing facility in Hosur recently taking its manufacturing capacity to 400,000 units from its current capacity of 120,000 units. The company has also invested heavily in the charging infrastructure to ensure a seamless and hassle-free transition to EVs.The company has registered strong year-on-year growth and has expanded its retail footprint to 26 cities and plans to expand to around 150 Experience Centers in 100 cities by March 2023.

Another company, smart mobility solution company Bounce, has plans to raise funding of about $200 million to scale up the operations for its electric vehicle (EV) business. The firm recently reinforced its commitment to support India’s EV (electric vehicle) potential by unveiling its first consumer electric scooter, the Bounce Infinity E1.

Bounce had acquired a 100 per cent stake in 22Motors in a deal valued at about $7 million in 2021, including its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan which has an annual capacity to manufacture 180,000 scooters. Considering the potential of the Indian market, the company is planning to set up another plant in southern India. The plan is to have a capacity of about 500,000 scooters there. Bounce has set aside $100 million to be invested in the EV business over the next one year.

Infographics:

July 2019: Two-year-old Ola Electric raises $250 mn from SoftBank at $1 bn valuation.

Oct 2021: Raises over $200 mn led by Falcon Edge, Softbank and others, tripling its valuation to $3 bn.

January 2022: Raises over $200 mn from Tekne Private Ventures, Alpine Opportunity Fund, Edelweiss at $5 bn valuation.