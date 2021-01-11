BHEL secures Rs 450 cr order for steam and power plant from NALCO

-
State-run engineering firm BHEL on Monday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 450 crore for a steam and power plant from National Aluminium Corporation Limited (NALCO).
The Rs 450 crore order has been placed on BHEL by NALCO for its 5thStream Alumina Refinery Expansion Project at Damanjodi, Odisha, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) said in a statement.
BHEL's scope in the contract includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of 1x300 TPH Coal Fired Boiler, 18.5 MW Steam Turbine Generator and associated auxiliaries, including Flue-gas desulfurization (FGD) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR).
With this order, BHEL has not only maintained its track record of supplying all of NALCO's power plants, for both their Smelter plant (10x120 MW) at Angul and Alumina Refinery plant (5x18.5 MW) at Damanjodi, but will also be contributing to the 'Make in India' initiative, the statement added.
BHEL is India's largest manufacturer of power generation equipment with an installed base of over 1,90,000 MW of power plant equipment globally.
The company has a proven track record in providing customised solutions for industry specific steam and power requirements to all major industries including petrochemicals, refineries, fertilizers, cement, steel, chemicals, sugar, paper, etc in India, and has footprints in almost all major industrial plants across the nation.
Over the years, BHEL has maintained its strong market position and market share even amidst strong competition from global players in a shrinking market, for its industrial products and systems, it said.
