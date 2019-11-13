Big aim for BigBasket as it eyes break-even across top 10 cities in FY20

Online grocer BigBasket is expecting to break even at an operational level in the top 10 metro cities this financial year.

The Alibaba-backed company, which competes with Grofers and the grocery arms of Amazon and Flipkart, operates in 26 cities, though 80 per cent of its revenues come from the top 10 metros. “Right now there is huge focus within the company to become profitable,” Hari Menon, co-founder and chief executive officer of BigBasket, told Business Standard. “We look at cities as independent units. Over the next three-four months, all our 10 tier-I cities ...