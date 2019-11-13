JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Vodafone's India JV with Idea in a precarious situation, says HSBC
Business Standard

Big aim for BigBasket as it eyes break-even across top 10 cities in FY20

Online grocer may close FY20 with Rs 5,300 cr in sales, says CEO Hari Menon

Yuvraj Malik  |  Bengaluru 

Online grocer BigBasket is expecting to break even at an operational level in the top 10 metro cities this financial year.

The Alibaba-backed company, which competes with Grofers and the grocery arms of Amazon and Flipkart, operates in 26 cities, though 80 per cent of its revenues come from the top 10 metros. “Right now there is huge focus within the company to become profitable,” Hari Menon, co-founder and chief executive officer of BigBasket, told Business Standard. “We look at cities as independent units. Over the next three-four months, all our 10 tier-I cities ...

First Published: Wed, November 13 2019. 20:11 IST

