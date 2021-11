Bigger & better: This Diwali, India Inc adds health and time to gifting

What could be a bigger gift than time – at a time when some 20-odd months have slipped by in a blur? “We now value time spent with family and friends much more than earlier,” says Pavitra Singh, chief human resources officer, PepsiCo India. So, time is precisely what the company has decided to gift its employees in the form of an additional day off, “to rejuvenate, relax and celebrate Diwali with family and friends”.

This is apart from a virtual carnival it is organising and the eco-friendly, sustainable gifts it is distributing among its staff. After an ...