Bigo Live starts education channel to reach tier-II & III audience

Live streaming platform Bigo Live, said it has launched an on the platform, in a first attempt to move away from its focus on entertainment and other user-led streaming that has often come under fire from several quarters.

The app, which has over 100 million installations on the Google Play Store, is launching English and soft skills training classes through live streaming initially and aims to embrace other subjects gradually.

The firm ran the app on pilot basis in tier-II and III cities for a month, and said the response had been "encouraging". has already hired over 70 teachers for the and aims to raise the count to around 200 by June-end.

The Singapore-headquartered company is also planning to have more of soft skills-based training classes such as personality development, Interview skills, and so on in the near future.

"India’s young and aspiring population presents an exciting opportunity for tech to disrupt the status quo and provide innovative solution for transforming education. Free live streaming education content on is an industry first in India. The key to this endeavour is its two-way live engagement and instant feedback natural synergy," said Nagesh Banga, Deputy Country Manager,

The can be accessed free of charge on Bigo Live app.

Bigo, which owns both Bigo Live and short video app Like, was bought by YY, one ofChina's top live streaming companies, in March this year.

Bigo Live and Like have 78.7 million monthly active users around the world, the company said in a statement.