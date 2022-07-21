Biocon receives three US FDA observations on its Telangana plant

-
ALSO READ
Ireland regulator reports manufacturing deficiency at Biocon's plant
Biocon arm Syngene ends contract with Bioinnovat Research over graft case
Biocon Q4 consolidated net profit declines by 4% to Rs 283 crore
SEC recommendation in accordance with guidelines: Biocon Biologics
Biocon Biologics' antibody drug unit in Bengaluru gets EU GMP certificate
-
Biotechnology major Biocon on Thursday said the US health regulator has issued three observations after inspecting its Telangana-based manufacturing plant.
The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) concluded a pre-approval inspection for Site 3 located at Hyderabad on July 20, Biocon Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
"Three observations were cited at the end of the inspection, which we will be addressing within the stipulated time," it added.
The company stands committed to quality, safety and efficacy of its products, the Bengaluru-based company said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU