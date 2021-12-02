Biotechnology major Biocon gets USFDA approval for generic product

-
ALSO READ
India, Colombia exchange views on cooperation in biotechnology sector
USFDA okays Biocon insulin Semglee as first interchangeable biosimilar drug
Serum Alliance will give revenue stream from H2FY23: Biocon Biologics exec
Biocon Q1 net profit declines 35% to Rs 108.4 cr; revenue at Rs 1807.8 cr
Zydus Cadila likely to seek EUA for its ZyCoV-D vaccine in 7-8 days
-
Biotechnology major Biocon on Thursday said its unit has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic product.
Biocon Pharma, a subsidiary of the company, has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Mycophenolic Acid, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The product is indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in adult patients receiving a kidney transplant and is available in 180mg and 360mg strengths.
This approval further adds to Biocon's portfolio of vertically integrated complex drug products, the company noted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU