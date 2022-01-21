Birla Corp inaugurates Mukutban plant, takes group capacity to 20 mn tonnes

M P Birla group flagship, Birla Corporation, on Friday, inaugurated a 3.9 million tonne greenfield plant in Mukutban, Maharashtra, taking the total group capacity to 20 million tonnes.

The Mukutban plant is being set up by RCCPL Private Limited (RCCPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Birla Corporation, at an investment of Rs 2,744 crore, making it the largest greenfield investment in the history of the group.

In a statement, after lighting of the kiln at the plant, Harsh V Lodha, Chairman, MP Birla Group, said, the Mukutban integrated cement plant is an important milestone in the annals of Limited.

Lodha also said, “It is no mean feat to complete such a large project under such challenging circumstances with major disruptions on account of Covid which led to several logistical challenges, stoppage of work and a flight of labour from the project site on several occasions."

The plant will be the fourth integrated cement unit of the group and the biggest single line/kiln cement plant in Maharashtra, by capacity. It will be powered by 2 x 20 MW thermal captive power plant, which is based on Air-Cooled Condenser (ACC) technology to minimize water consumption by 90 per cent, the company said.