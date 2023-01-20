JUST IN
Business Standard

Birla Group Holdings to raise funds through sale of commercial papers

The company will offer a yield of 7.85% for this issue for which it has received commitments worth around 2 billion rupees ($24.62 million) so far

Topics
Birla Group | Birla | Commercial paper market

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

Birla group

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Birla Group Holdings plans to raise funds by selling commercial papers maturing in three months, three merchant bankers said on Thursday.

The company will offer a yield of 7.85% for this issue for which it has received commitments worth around 2 billion rupees ($24.62 million) so far, they said.

The notes are rated A1+ by ICRA.

($1 = 81.2400 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 13:13 IST

