BJP slams Siddaramaiah for 'Talibanis' jibe, calls him 'terrorist'

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on
Wednesday hit back at Congress leader Siddaramaiah for his "Talibanis" jibe at the J P Nadda-led party, by calling him a 'Bhayotpaadaka' (terrorist).
"I feel that Siddaramaiah himself is a 'Bhayotpaadaka' (terrorist). He is in a precarious situation in Congress today, whenever he is in such a situation he gives such statements. His is a Taliban culture," he said.
Speaking to reporters here, he alleged that when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister, most number of murders took place in the state.
Listing certain incidents like murders of Deepak Rao, Sharath Madiwala, Prashanth Poojary in Dakshina Kannada, Kuttappa in Madikeri, Kateel said about 24 Hindu workers were killed during Siddaramaiah's tenure.
"Also a woman was attacked in an ATM kiosk, a college going girl student was attacked at Sullia. All this happened during his rule, this is Taliban culture. So I said, he (Siddaramaiah) is like a 'Bhayotpaadaka", as most number of murders, extortions, and daily cow slaughters used to happen during his period..where does he have morality?" he added.
The BJP state president was reacting to Siddaramaiah's statement on Sunday alleging that the BJP are "Talibanis".
Calling the Congress a "sinking ship", Kateel claimed that "several people" from that party are prepared to join the BJP.
"Several people (from Congress) are in touch with us, but there is no need to be in a hurry. People don't believe that Congress will win the next election, who will go to Congress?" he asked in response to a question, and expressed confidence about BJP winning the 2023 assembly polls.
