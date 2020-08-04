BlackRock, three others buy $1.4 billion of Bandhan Bank shares

Inc. and Singapore’s Pte. bought shares in Ltd. as the main shareholder of India’s most profitable bank sold Rs 106 billion ($1.4 billion) of its stake to meet the regulator’s ownership rules.

Temasek Holdings Pte and SBI Mutual Fund also bought shares, the bank’s founder and Chief Executive Officer Chandra Shekhar Ghosh said in an interview on Monday. got the Reserve Bank of India’s approval to raise its stake in the lender to 10 per cent from 4.9 per cent, he said.

Bandhan Financial Holdings Ltd. sold 337.4 million shares in the Indian lender at Rs 313.1 in a block trade on Monday, lowering its stake to 40 per cent. The sale took place at a 9.3 per cent discount to the previous closing price, according to deal terms seen by Bloomberg

Bandhan Bank’s shares plunged 10.5 per cent in Mumbai on Monday after the transaction, its biggest loss since March 30. They were up as much as 2 per cent on Tuesday.

The central bank had restricted branch expansion by Bandhan Bank, which specializes in lending to small borrowers, after the founding firm failed to lower its stake to the target 40 per cent last year. then agreed to combine with mortgage financier Gruh Finance Ltd. in a $11.7 billion deal to pare the founder’s stake as mandated, following which the central bank partially relaxed its curbs on the lender.

“RBI is very clear that shareholding in private banks should be diversified as it reduces concentration risk,” said Karthik Srinivasan, group head for financial sector ratings at ICRA Ltd., the local arm of Moody’s Investors Service. “The urgency of stake sale by Bandhan founders shows that RBI is on track on its rules regarding shareholding in private banks.”

After the latest sale, Bandhan Financial will need to lower its stake in the bank to 20 per cent by August 2023, Ghosh said, citing RBI rules. He said his personal stake in the holding company is 2 per cent, with the rest held by GIC, International Finance Corp. and others.

The holding company aims to use the proceeds to start new ventures in areas such as insurance and asset management, subject to RBI’s approval, Ghosh said.

The central bank is currently reviewing its norms on shareholding in private banks, which stipulate founders cut their stake to 15 per cent eventually, as part of its efforts to improve corporate governance.

Some of Bandhan Bank’s profitability metrics, including return on assets and return on equity, are the highest among Indian banks.



Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt., JPMorgan India Pvt., Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt. and JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd. are joint bookrunners for the deal.