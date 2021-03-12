BNP Paribas Cardif offloads 5% in SBI Life via open market sale

-
ALSO READ
BNP Paribas sees Sensex at 50,500 in 2021; remains overweight on India
SBI Life, HDFC Life: Insurance cos eyeing reforms, stay invested: Analysts
SBI Life hits 52-week high on strong new business premium growth in Feb
Large companies to grow larger amid Covid-19 pandemic, says BNP Paribas
Wipro board approves Rs 9,500-crore share buyback; revenue up 1.4%
-
BNP Paribas Cardif, the French insurer, has sold a 5 per cent stake, or a little over 50 million shares, in private sector life insurer SBI Life for Rs 4,556.7 crore at Rs 911 a share in an open market sale.
In a disclosure to exchanges, SBI Life said the foreign promoter of the company sold 4.99 per cent, equivalent to 5,00,03,480 equity shares on March 12, 2021, through the open market process.
With this, the shareholding of the French insurer has come down to 0.2 per cent in SBI Life.
Before the sale of shares, BNP Paribas Cardif held 5.2 per cent stake in SBI Life, with the country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), the promoter of the company, holding more than 55 per cent stake. Among the buyers, the government of Singapore bought 1.68 per cent stake for Rs 1,533.5 crore at Rs 915 a share. And, BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 0.9 per cent for Rs 820 crore at Rs 910 per share.
Shares of SBI Life closed at Rs 913.90, down 2.78 per cent on the BSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU