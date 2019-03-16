Boeing to release upgraded 737 MAX software patch in 10 days

Signage for Boeing is seen on a trade pavilion at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain | Photo: Reuters

Co plans to release upgraded software for its 737 MAX in a week to 10 days, sources familiar with the matter said.

The U.S. planemaker has been working on a for an anti-stall system and pilot displays on its fastest-selling jetliner in the wake of the deadly crash in in October.

Similarities between the flight path in the incident and Sunday's crash have raised fresh questions about the system, but so far there is no evidence on whether the same software is again a potential issue.

Asked about the timeline, first reported by AFP, a referred to a statement on Monday that the upgrade would be deployed across the 737 MAX fleet in the coming weeks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)