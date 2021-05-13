Boeing wins approval for 737 Max electrical fix, notifies airlines: Report

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Co on Wednesday won approval from U.S. regulators for a fix of an electrical grounding issue that had halted flights for about 100 737 MAX airplanes, clearing the way for their quick return to service after flights were halted in early April, sources told Reuters.

The largest U.S. planemaker confirmed to Reuters the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had signed off on the service bulletins sent to carriers on Wednesday on the fixes.

"After gaining final approvals from the FAA, we have issued service bulletins for the affected fleet," told Reuters.

"We are also completing the work as we prepare to resume deliveries."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Hogue)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)