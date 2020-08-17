Bosch may outperform market due to rising revenues, new order wins

Despite a muted June quarter performance, auto component maker Bosch outperformed sector volumes for the second consecutive quarter. The gains for India’s largest auto parts supplier by market capitalisation came on the back of higher supply of content per vehicle increasing its market share.

However, a sharp decline in volume of automakers meant that revenues fell 64 per cent year-on-year to Rs 991 crore. Slowdown in the automotive industry and the impact of Covid-19 on operations led to the decline in sales. The powertrain solutions segment was the key disappointment with its ...