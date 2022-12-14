Bosch Global Software Technologies inaugurates smart campus in Hyderabad

Global Software Technologies(BGSW) on Wednesday inaugurated its new smart campus here to strengthen its software-centric product innovations.

The Centre of Excellence is a technology and innovation R&D hub focused on automotive engineering and digital enterprise, BGSW said in a statement.

BGSW has two facilities already operational with a professional workforce of about 1,500 associates in . To consolidate their operations, they will be moving into the new state-of-the-art 1.5 lakh square feet facility, and plan to build the workforce talent in automotive engineering and digital enterprise, it said.

The company aims to raise the workforce at the centre to 3,000 professionals by 2025, it said.

In the automotive engineering domain, the facility will work on classical powertrain, automotive steering, e-mobility, cross domain computing (ADAS, autonomous driving), active and passive safety, and digital cockpit systems.

On the digital enterprise front, it will focus on enterprise IT technologies, cloud technologies, IoT/machine learning, cyber and embedded security, connected products and connected industry solutions.

"The government's focus on providing world-class infrastructure to technology has helped attract various corporations in the state, boosting employment and propelling as the ideal tech city in the country," said Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao, who inaugurated the new facility.

Kiran Sundara Raman, Vice President, Center Head - Hyderabad, BGSW said: "We believe that with our presence in Hyderabad, BGSW will be able to bring software centric innovation to products for both Indian and global markets of .

