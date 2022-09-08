BPCL plans to load 700k barrels of Russia's Sokol cargo in Sept: Report

-
ALSO READ
ONGC sells Russia's Sokol oil to BPCL, HPCL: Report
ONGC sells Russia's Sokol oil to Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum: Rpt
Rajarshi Gupta takes over as Managing Director of ONGC Videsh
BPCL extends losses into 3rd day as Centre calls off privatisation process
How much value Russia is adding to ONGC subsidiary OVL's product basket
-
Indian state-refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp is re-attempting to charter a ship to load 700,000 barrels of Russia's Sokol crude oil this month, sources familiar with the deal said.
The Sokol cargo had been one of two sold by ONGC Videsh, the overseas investment arm of and Natural Gas Corp to refiners Hindustan Petroleum Corp and BPCL in March.
The cargoes, originally scheduled to load in May, could not be lifted as ship insurance cover had not been available then due to pressure from Western sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
BPCL has provisionally booked the Russian tanker Yuri Senkevich and is trying to obtain insurance coverage, they said.
The vessel is managed by managed by SCF Management Services (Dubai) Ltd, a Dubai-based entity listed as a subsidiary on Sovcomflot's website.
India recognises cover provided by Russian insurance companies and Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass) provides classification to vessels managed by SCF Dubai.
ONGC Videsh and BPCL did not respond to Reuters' emails seeking comments.
Production at Sakhalin 1 has been hit due to force majeure declared by the operator Exxon Mobile Corp after sanctions had made it difficult to ship crude to customers.
ONGC has a 20% stake in the Sakhalin 1 project that produces a Russian grade known as Sokol, which ONGC exports through tenders.
Sokol is mostly bought by North Asian buyers and loaded from South Korea.
India, the world's third-biggest oil consumer and importer, has not banned Russian oil imports.
Indian companies are snapping up Russian oil as it is available at a deep discounts after some companies and countries shunned purchases from Moscow due to sanctions against Russia for its Ukraine invasion.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by David Evans)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 16:18 IST