JUST IN
BPCL plans to load 700k barrels of Russia's Sokol cargo in Sept: Report
'Govt to acquire VIL stake after share price stabilises at Rs 10 or above'
USFDA asks Panacea Biotec to take corrective measures at Himachal unit
Japan's JFE to decide on joint venture with JSW in India by 2022-end
75% Indian employees keen to upskill themselves: Dell Technologies report
Fitch affirms rating for 4 NBFCs, maintains stable outlook for all
PhonePe tokenises 14 mn cards ahead of RBI's deadline of Sept 30
SBI dishonours cheque after misreading Kannada numeral; fined Rs 85,000
Apple's China partner bars workers from leaving premises to shut out Covid
QSR chain Wow! Momo raises Rs 125 cr from OAKS Asset for business expansion
You are here: Home » Companies » News
'Govt to acquire VIL stake after share price stabilises at Rs 10 or above'
Business Standard

BPCL plans to load 700k barrels of Russia's Sokol cargo in Sept: Report

The Sokol cargo had been one of two sold by ONGC Videsh, the overseas investment arm of Oil and Natural Gas Corp to refiners Hindustan Petroleum Corp and BPCL in March

Topics
BPCL | Russia

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

bpcl

Indian state-refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp is re-attempting to charter a ship to load 700,000 barrels of Russia's Sokol crude oil this month, sources familiar with the deal said.

The Sokol cargo had been one of two sold by ONGC Videsh, the overseas investment arm of and Natural Gas Corp to refiners Hindustan Petroleum Corp and BPCL in March.

The cargoes, originally scheduled to load in May, could not be lifted as ship insurance cover had not been available then due to pressure from Western sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

BPCL has provisionally booked the Russian tanker Yuri Senkevich and is trying to obtain insurance coverage, they said.

The vessel is managed by managed by SCF Management Services (Dubai) Ltd, a Dubai-based entity listed as a subsidiary on Sovcomflot's website.

India recognises cover provided by Russian insurance companies and Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass) provides classification to vessels managed by SCF Dubai.

ONGC Videsh and BPCL did not respond to Reuters' emails seeking comments.

Production at Sakhalin 1 has been hit due to force majeure declared by the operator Exxon Mobile Corp after sanctions had made it difficult to ship crude to customers.

ONGC has a 20% stake in the Sakhalin 1 project that produces a Russian grade known as Sokol, which ONGC exports through tenders.

Sokol is mostly bought by North Asian buyers and loaded from South Korea.

India, the world's third-biggest oil consumer and importer, has not banned Russian oil imports.

Indian companies are snapping up Russian oil as it is available at a deep discounts after some companies and countries shunned purchases from Moscow due to sanctions against Russia for its Ukraine invasion.

 

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by David Evans)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on BPCL

First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 16:18 IST

`
.