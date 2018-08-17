JUST IN
BPCL to keep Mumbai refinery shut for at least 2 months after fire: Source

The middle distillates-making unit, a 6,000-tonnes per day (tpy) hydrocracker, was shut since August 8 following a fire that left 40 people injured

Reuters  |  Singapore 

Fire broke out at the Bharat Petroleum refinery after an explosion, in Chembur, Mumbai. Photo: PTI
India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd will keep a secondary unit at its 120,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Mumbai refinery offline for at least two months following a fire last week, two industry sources said on Friday.

When contacted, a BPCL spokesman could not immediately confirm the duration of the shutdown, saying that a decision will be made in one to two days.

The middle distillates-making unit, a 6,000-tonnes per day (tpy) hydrocracker, was shut since August 8 following a fire that left 40 people injured.

Middle distillates are namely, gasoil and jet fuel/kerosene.

"The hydrocracker is expected to be shut for two to three months but BPCL is unlikely to import gasoil due to high domestic inventories," said one of the two sources.
