Jet Airways board to meet on Aug 27 to approve financial results for Q1

Jet Airways (India) Ltd's board will meet on Aug. 27 to approve financial results for the quarter ended June 30, the beleaguered carrier said on Friday, after it delayed its quarterly results earlier this month.
India's biggest full-service airline deferred its quarterly results on Aug. 9, sending its shares to a three-year low.
Jet said on Aug. 3 it would be able to cut costs and keep flying, despite reports that it had warned staff it was running out of cash.
