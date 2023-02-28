JUST IN
VIL allots 12,000 optionally convertible debentures to ATC Telecom Infra
SpiceJet's $100 mln debt rejig: Carlyle Aviation to buy stakes in airline
Triveni Glass to invest Rs 1,000 cr in Andhra Pradesh for solar glass plant
Return on capital very low, expects tariff hike: Bharti Airtel chairman
Vedanta-Hindustan Zinc deal worry may hit divestment plan for FY23
Private equity firms Bain, KKR, Nibe Vie for $1.3 bn Fujitsu unit stake
In a month, LIC stock down 15%, out of top 10 in market capitalisation
Adani stocks trading at valuation premium over Sensex companies
SAIL-Bhilai receives special quality plates order in Chhattisgarh
Wipro announces new global business line model to meet client priorities
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
VIL allots 12,000 optionally convertible debentures to ATC Telecom Infra
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

BS Annual Awards 2022: Power-packed jury picks the best of India Inc

Top decision-makers select the winners in 7 categories

Topics
BS Awards | Sanjiv Mehta | Titan Company

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

BS Award

A high-profile seven-member jury to select the winners of Business Standard Annual Awards for Corporate Excellence 2022 met virtually last week and picked the best of India Inc.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Awards

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 00:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.