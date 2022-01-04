Budget carrier IndiGo warns of higher fares on West Bengal routes

Budget carrier airlines is limiting its operations to Kolkata, Durgapur and Bagdogra from Delhi and Mumbai, to only Monday and Friday in line with the West Bengal government directives.

"The remaining flights on these six routes will be cancelled for the next three months. The limited capacity may lead to inflationary impact on the airfares on these routes," the airline said in a late evening statement.

said it is in the process of informing the affected passengers. Customers will have an option to choose alternate flights or claim a refund, it said.

The flight restrictions were among a fresh set of curbs announced by the state government on Sunday to contain the spread of Covid-19 amid a surge in cases.

Apart from restrictions on domestic flights, West Bengal has also temporarily suspended direct flights from the UK.

A slew of other restrictions have also been enforced to break the rise in Covid cases.

New Covid cases on January 3 was at 6078 and the positivity rate 19.59 per cent.