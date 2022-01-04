Budget carrier IndiGo warns of higher fares on West Bengal routes

-
ALSO READ
Analysts see up to 34% upside in IndiGo stock despite Covid-19 headwind
IndiGo Q1 net loss widens to Rs 3,174 crore; misses Street estimates
IndiGo Q1 net loss widens to Rs 3,174 crore; misses Street estimates
UAE bans IndiGo flights till Aug 24 over Covid test rule for passengers
IndiGo reports net loss of Rs 3,174.17 crore in Q1, highest ever
-
Budget carrier IndiGo airlines is limiting its operations to Kolkata, Durgapur and Bagdogra from Delhi and Mumbai, to only Monday and Friday in line with the West Bengal government directives.
"The remaining flights on these six routes will be cancelled for the next three months. The limited capacity may lead to inflationary impact on the airfares on these routes," the airline said in a late evening statement.
IndiGo said it is in the process of informing the affected passengers. Customers will have an option to choose alternate flights or claim a refund, it said.
The flight restrictions were among a fresh set of curbs announced by the state government on Sunday to contain the spread of Covid-19 amid a surge in cases.
Apart from restrictions on domestic flights, West Bengal has also temporarily suspended direct flights from the UK.
A slew of other restrictions have also been enforced to break the rise in Covid cases.
New Covid cases on January 3 was at 6078 and the positivity rate 19.59 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU