Burger King India's shares close nearly 3% lower on Q4 loss

Shares of Burger King India Ltd closed nearly 3 per cent lower on Thursday after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 25.94 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.
The stock dipped 7.22 per cent to Rs 145.05 during the day on the BSE. It finally closed at Rs 152.05, lower by 2.75 per cent.
On the NSE, it closed at Rs 152.55, a decline of 2.39 per cent after tumbling 5.18 per cent to Rs 148.20 during the day.
In traded volume terms, 10.15 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 86.62 lakh shares at the NSE during the day.
Burger King India Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 25.94 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.
It had posted a net loss of Rs 37.41 crore during the January-March 2020 quarter, the quick service restaurant chain said in a regulatory filing.
Its total income during the January-March 2021 stood at Rs 199.45 crore, against Rs 192.95 crore in the year-ago period.
Burger King India's total expenses in the March 2021 quarter stood at Rs 219.81 crore.
