Jubilant FoodWorks to bring US-based fast food chain Popeyes to India

-
ALSO READ
Jubilant FoodWorks to acquire Fides Netherlands for about Rs 250 crore
Domino's India operator Jubilant Foodworks forms subsidiary in Netherlands
Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 consolidated profit rises 22% to Rs 123.91 crore
Jubilant FoodWorks gains 8% on strong sales recovery in December quarter
Jubilant FoodWorks shuts 105 stores in July-September quarter
-
Food services company Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) on Wednesday announced to introduce American multinational chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants 'Popeyes', to India.
The company announced to enter into an exclusive master franchise and development agreement with PLK APAC Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc (RBI), said a joint statement.
It added that the pact has been signed "to develop, establish, own and operate" hundreds of Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan in the coming years, said a joint statement.
JFL Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co-Chairman Hari S Bhartia said, "We are happy to announce the signing of a multi-country agreement to acquire the exclusive rights to operate and sub-license the iconic Popeyes brand in India and neighbouring countries."
He added that chicken is one of the largest and fastest-growing categories in India and is expected to grow rapidly in years to come.
Popeyes will be an exciting addition to the JFL portfolio and is expected to become one of the key drivers of growth for us in the coming years, he added.
Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes has over 45 years of history and culinary tradition.
It is one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,400 restaurants in over 25 countries around the globe.
Since its acquisition by RBI, Popeyes has expanded successfully into Spain, Switzerland, China, Brazil, Sri Lanka and the Philippines in the past few years.
"Popeyes will also enter the United Kingdom and build its presence in Mexico starting in 2021, with plans to open several hundreds of restaurants across both countries," it said.
Jubilant FoodWorks, part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, already holds the master franchise rights for two international brands Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts.
The company also launched its first homegrown brand, 'Hong's Kitchen', in Chinese cuisine segment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU