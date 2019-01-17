Burger Singh to hire 450 people to meet growth plan, eyeing double revenue

chain Thursday said it is looking to double its revenue in next one year and hire over 450 employees to meet its growth plans.

The company, which has plans to set up 100 new outlets by 2022, would also invest in 10 drive-thru outlets within the next three years, it said in a statement.

"Financial year 2019-20 is expected to be a landmark year for Burger Singh, and we are looking at growing our operations and revenues at least by double," Co-founder and CEO Kabir Jeet Singh said.

The company had a revenue of Rs 9.8 crore in 2017-18 and expects to close this financial year by around Rs 25 crore.

The hiring would be done across all profiles pan-India, which includes delivery and outlet operations and corporate office.

"We are planning to expand our operations to more cities in India, which would demand additional manpower to manage the new outlets, and will be hiring aggressively to support our growth," he said.

is a homegrown chain in the (QSR) format and operates 25 outlets in Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Dehradun, and

Besides, the brand has also ventured in the UK, where it is operating two outlets in London.