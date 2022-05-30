Byju's COO Mrinal Mohit may head India ops as Raveendran focuses on global

Byju's, the world’s most valuable company, is in the process of promoting its chief operating officer Mrinal Mohit to a bigger role including leading the India operations, according to the people familiar with the matter. This is because Byju Raveendran, the founder and chief executive officer of the giant which is valued at about $22 billion, is planning on focussing on expanding the company’s business in global markets and exploring more acquisitions.

Among the global regions, may look at markets such as the US and the Middle East and has been meeting investors and potential acquisition target there, according to the sources. Raveendran also attended the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort of Davos and met various investors, stakeholders and government officials.

“The discussion related to the leadership roles of Mrinal Mohit and is still going on,” said the person

The story about the new role for Byju’s COO Mrinal Mohit was first reported by Moneycontrol. Byju’s spokesperson declined to comment on this development.

Under Raveendran’s leadership, Byju’s, is focussing on expanding its business in global markets and exploring more acquisitions. It has 150 million learners globally. The firm was also in talks with Churchill Capital to raise $4 billion and go public through the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) route. The round, if successful, could more than double its valuation to about $48 billion, sources said. Raveendran was also in talks with various international and domestic banks to raise $400 million as a loan to fund 50 per cent of the $800 million (about Rs 6,000 crore) funding round of the firm, according to people familiar with the development. They said this move is part of the company’s strategy to show the founder's confidence in the firm as he is leading the round and help shore up investor interest at a time when the valuations are under stress globally.

The funding is expected to help the firm expand globally and acquire . Byju’s is planning to go public this year in the US, according to the sources. But India is also a strong option. It may do a primary listing in the US and a secondary listing in India or vice-versa. Both the US and India are large and key markets for it. The firm expects to hit a revenue of $3 billion for the calendar year 2023, according to people familiar with the matter. It has already crossed revenue of about $1.5 billion. The listing would help accelerate the firm’s plan to become one of the largest players in the space in the US, with a target to hit revenues of $1 billion in the next three years.

Byju’s, and QIA, the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar, also recently partnered to launch a new edtech business and state-of-the-art research and development centre in Doha. The new entity in Doha will drive research and innovation to create cutting-edge learning solutions customized for students in the and MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.

Byju’s has also been strengthening its senior leadership team across verticals as the company aims to further build global products, teams, and partnerships. The firm recently hired ex-Paytm executive Abhishek Chawla as vice-president for engineering. Last December, it appointed ex-Bain executive Rachna Bahadur to lead global expansion. It also appointed Himanshu Bajaj as Head of Business to lead its Byju’s Learning Centre. Before joining Byju’s, Bajaj worked with consulting firm Kearney and led its Consumer and Retail practice across Asia Pacific. Last year the firm also announced the appointment of ex-Tata executive Mukut Deepak as Head of Business to lead its class 4 to 10 school segment.