Byju's laying off workers in Bengaluru HQ, says K'taka IT workers' union

-
ALSO READ
SriLankan Airline starts refuelling at Thiruvananthapuram airport
BYJU's receives clean FY21 audit from Deloitte, to make it public next week
With a loss of Rs 4,588 crore, Byju's FY21 report card has many red marks
Byju's likely to raise over $500 mn at $23-bn valuation: Report
Edtech major Byju's Rs 1,500-cr payment to Blackstone by September-end
-
Bengaluru-based Edtech giant Byju's, after making news for massive layoffs in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, is now facing similar allegations in this city of Karnataka.
According to sources, the employees are being asked to immediately resign or face terminations which would affect their career prospectus.
Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) has stated that Byju's is laying off employees in its Bengaluru headquarters.
KITU Secretary Sooraj Nidiyanga told the media that employees at Baiju's are reluctant to resign but are being forced. The HR department is indulging in getting resignations forcefully from employees.
He also stated that there is no written communication regarding layoffs from the company.
For the past one week, the HR department has been calling employees and asking them to submit their resignations voluntarily.
After massive layoffs attracted media attention and terminated employees met Kerala Labour Minister Shivankutty, Byju's management team in its Thiruvananthapuram office offered transfer options to them.
--IANS
mka/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 11:55 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU