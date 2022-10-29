JUST IN
Apple saw double-digit revenue growth in India in Sept quarter: Tim Cook
Byju's laying off workers in Bengaluru HQ, says K'taka IT workers' union

Bengaluru-based Edtech giant Byju's, after making news for massive layoffs in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, is now facing similar allegations in this city of Karnataka

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Byju's
Photo: Shutterstock

Bengaluru-based Edtech giant Byju's, after making news for massive layoffs in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, is now facing similar allegations in this city of Karnataka.

According to sources, the employees are being asked to immediately resign or face terminations which would affect their career prospectus.

Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) has stated that Byju's is laying off employees in its Bengaluru headquarters.

KITU Secretary Sooraj Nidiyanga told the media that employees at Baiju's are reluctant to resign but are being forced. The HR department is indulging in getting resignations forcefully from employees.

He also stated that there is no written communication regarding layoffs from the company.

For the past one week, the HR department has been calling employees and asking them to submit their resignations voluntarily.

After massive layoffs attracted media attention and terminated employees met Kerala Labour Minister Shivankutty, Byju's management team in its Thiruvananthapuram office offered transfer options to them.

--IANS

mka/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 11:55 IST

