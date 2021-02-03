Cabinet gives in-principle approval to privatise Rashtriya Ispat Nigam

-
-
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has given in-principle approval to privatise Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd.
The government currently holds 100 per cent stake in the maker of crude steel. The PSU, that is a corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, comes under Ministry of Steel.
CCEA, in its meeting on January 27, approved strategic divestment of government’s 100 per cent shareholding in the company along with management control, DIPAM Secretary tweeted.
