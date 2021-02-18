CAIT demands ban on Amazon in India, seeks action against e-commerce firms

-
ALSO READ
Hear CCI plea for vacating stay on probe against Amazon, Flipkart: SC to HC
Amazon, Flipkart are violating investment rules: Govt to ED, RBI
CCI appeals in SC against HC's stay on probe against Amazon, Flipkart
Flipkart introduces Marathi on its app, days after Amazon faced ire
CAIT demands 'strict action' against Amazon for alleged violation of laws
-
Traders' body CAIT on Thursday demanded that the government to impose a ban on Amazon's e-commerce portal and its operations in India, accusing the global e-tailing giant of indulging in predatory pricing, deep discounting and inventory control.
Addressing a press conference, CAIT Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwaldemanded an "immediate ban on Amazon's portal and its operations in India" and an investigation against the company in a time-bound manner.
He also urged the government to probe the business practices of Amazon and Flipkart.
The traders' body also wrote to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in thisregard on Thursday.
"Our association has been requesting your good office to take appropriate steps and investigate and penalise the multinational companies like Amazon and Flipkart (Walmart) for the blatant violation and/or exploitation of the loopholes of the FDI policy and the Foreign Exchange Management Act/Rules," CAIT said in the letter to Goyal.
E-mails sent to Amazon and Flipkart seeking comments for the story did not elicit any response.
The traders' body further said that during its national convention held in Nagpur on February 8-10 in which more than 150 trade leaders were present, "the inaction of government on this issue was viewed very seriously, and members resolved to go on a nationwide stir if urgent action is not taken by the government".
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) also demanded the government to release a fresh Press Note in place of Press Note No. 2 of FDI policy. It also urged the government to finalise much awaited e-commerce policy.
"We hope that DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) will issue the amendments to Press Note 2 of 2018 and plug the loopholes being exploited by these MNCs," it said in the letter to Goyal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU