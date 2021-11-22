CAIT demands strict action against Amazon for alleged sale of marijuana

-
ALSO READ
CAIT against extension of deadline for comments on draft e-commerce rules
CAIT fully geared up to fight Amazon, Flipkart
CAIT says draft e-commerce rules to end crony capitalism in the sector
CAIT criticizes Gujarat government for signing MoU with Amazon
Consumer protection rules: Decoding the impact on e-commerce firms, buyers
-
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Monday demanded strict action against e-commerce giant Amazon for the alleged sale of marijuana on its platform.
CAIT Rajasthan President Subhash Goyal said the central as well as the state governments should frame rules to prevent such contraband transactions on its platform, which is damaging the future of the youth in the country.
"There have been cases of selling illegal substances such as marijuana on the Amazon platform, and an FIR has also been lodged against the company in Madhya Pradesh. The government should probe deeply into the matter and punish the culprit," he said.
Goyal added that there should be no laxity for powerful multinational companies.
He said e-commerce companies have eaten into the markets of traditional traders and CAIT is geared up to take up the challenge posed by them.
"But, we cannot let Amazon and other e-commerce companies to play with the health of our youth," he said.
Goyal demanded that the government should develop a mechanism to keep a track on online transactions.
"Any business transaction in shop is verified. But, transactions through the online platform has no credibility. You order a shoe and you get delivery of a brick. People are duped over online. There is no redressal," he alleged.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU