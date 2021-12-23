CAIT opposes Amazon's plan to take over Cataraman's stake in Prione

-
ALSO READ
CAIT to hold nationwide protests tomorrow over narcotics sale online
Amazon to acquire Prione Business, company's JV with Narayana Murthy firm
CAIT urges Centre to ban 'Chinese' firm Shopee for FDI violations
Prione's 'mission' is to enable 25 mn businesses in e-commerce: CEO Jathar
CAIT demands strict action against Amazon for alleged sale of marijuana
-
Domestic traders body CAIT on Thursday claimed that e-commerce major Amazon's plan to acquire Prione Business Services - its joint venture firm with Catamaran - will be a violation of foreign direct investment policy.
Amazon has said it will acquire Prione Business Services, subject to requisite regulatory approvals.
In August, Amazon and N R Narayana Murthy's Catamaran had announced that they will not continue their joint venture Prione Business Services beyond May 2022.
Amazon has applied to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for approval to buy Catamaran Ventures' 100 per cent stake in Prione Business Services Pvt Ltd, and if the approval from CCI is given to Amazon, "it will be a gross violation of the FDI policy", Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has said in a statement.
It would be a violation because Amazon will have complete control over a seller on its marketplace platform and this will convert the online company from being a marketplace platform to an inventory based platform, which is strictly prohibited under the FDI policy, it added.
Despite facing multiple investigations by various Indian agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and Competition Commission of India, Amazon has been "relentlessly" adopting various means to "circumvent" India's sovereign laws, it noted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU