CAMS profit after tax rises 37% to Rs 77.31 cr in December quarter

CAMS, which acts as a registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, on Thursday reported a 37 per cent jump in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 77.31 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.
It had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 56.42 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, according to a statement.
The company's revenues rose 28 per cent to Rs 237.71 crore in the third quarter from Rs 185.95 crore in the year-ago period.
"The momentum in retail investor participation continued, and we saw new highs in transaction volumes on the back of strong equity inflows, SIP (systematic investment plan) inflows and new SIP registrations," CAMS CEO Anuj Kumar said.
The growth in average assets under management (AAUM) was driven by equity assets, which touched lifetime highs and helped the company in retaining its leadership position with a market share of nearly 70 per cent based on the quarterly AAUM, he added.
In addition, a third interim dividend of Rs 10.75 per share has been recommended, the statement noted.
CAMS (Computer Age Management Services) is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions, with over two decades of experience.
