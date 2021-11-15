CAMS reports consolidated net profit at Rs 72.55 crore in Sept quarter

: Technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) has reported a consolidated profit for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 at Rs 72.55 crore against Rs 48.95 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

For the half-year ending September 30, 2021, the consolidated profits grew to Rs 135.79 crore from Rs 88.74 crore registered last year.

Total revenues on consolidated basis went upto Rs 231.98 crore from Rs 176.21 crore registered during the corresponding quarter previous year. For the six-month period ending September 30, 2021, the consolidated revenues grew to Rs 437.68 crore from Rs 338.97 crore registered during the same period last year.

Company MD, Anuj Kumar, said, "It is heartening to share that the company was able to report yet another strong performance both on the operational excellence and financial results fronts..."



"Our digital properties, Website and myCAMS, also clocked new highs in investors usage. We further expanded the digital suite for investors with the launch of MF central, the unified portal to service investors across all mutual funds", he said.

Going ahead, the company would continue investments in technology and digital innovations and strengthen the risk management framework, he added.

The board of directors has recommended second interim dividend of Rs 9.5 per equity share at a face value of Rs 10, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)