Canara Bank raises Rs 1,012 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

on Friday said it has raised Rs 1,012 crore by issuing compliant bonds.

The bank has issued and allotted compliant additional tier I bonds amounting to Rs 1,012 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said it has issued a total of 10,120 non-convertible, perpetual, taxable, subordinated, fully paid up, unsecured bonds carrying coupon rate of 8.30 per cent.

There were a total of three allottees to this bond issuance, said the state-owned lender.

Under the globally accepted Basel-III capital regulations, banks need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.

Basel-III norms are being implemented in phases since 2013 by the Indian banking regulator to mitigate concerns on potential stress on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of banks.

The deadline for the domestic banks to meet these guidelines is September 30, 2020.

stock closed at Rs 100.85 on BSE, up 0.55 per cent from previous close.

