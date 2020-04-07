Capgemini tweaks its leave policy in India amid coronavirus lockdown

French IT services and consulting firm has tweaked its leave policy in India temporarily apart from deferring increments and promotions of senior-level employees by one quarter.



While the company did not specify the reason behind such steps, the Forum for IT Employees (FITE), a self-proclaimed union for IT employees, has alleged that the company has taken such steps in order to “compensate for business loss owing to the nationwide lockdown”.



“ has reset all earned leaves of the employees to 15 to compensate for business loss,” the Maharashtra unit of FITE has alleged on Twitter. “On one end, Nasscom is asking for relief for firms, on the other firms are proactively cutting employees’ hard-earned leaves,” it added.



Responding to a query by Business Standard, India, however, said the company had tweaked leave accumulation only up to Q2 (FY21) end, and only as an interim measure. “Our overall leave policy for the rest of the year remains unchanged and employees can continue to accrue leave according to the policy,” the company said.



It also said it was going ahead with increments and promotions for all junior professionals effective from April 1, 2020. This will cover over 70 per cent of the firm’s employee base. For the remaining employees, increments and promotions had been deferred by one quarter.