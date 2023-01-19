JUST IN
CAQM asks Coal India to stop supply, sale to industries in Delhi-NCR
Adani Enterprises plans to enter water segment; FPO opens next Friday
December retail sales jump 16% from pre-Covid levels, shows RAI survey
Maharashtra govt approves M&M proposal to set up Rs 10k-cr EV plant in Pune
HUL board approves hiking royalty to parent from 2.65% to 3.45% of turnover
PVR swings to Q3 profit of Rs 16.15 cr on strong movie runs, revenue up 53%
Indian dairy firm Hatsun Agro falls 2.9% in animal feed, milk procurement
Spotify, 7 other firms call on European regulators to crack down on Apple
Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod to market generic cancer drug
Adani Group has no plans to enter telecom sector: Chief financial officer
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Adani Enterprises plans to enter water segment; FPO opens next Friday
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

CAQM asks Coal India to stop supply, sale to industries in Delhi-NCR

However, the use of low-sulphur coal in thermal power plants is allowed

Topics
Coal  | Coal Supply | Delhi-NCR

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has asked the Centre-run Coal India Limited (CIL) to stop the supply and sale of coal to industrial units and other commercial organisations, except thermal power plants, in the National Capital Region.

The direction comes in view of the ban on the use of coal and other unapproved fuels in Delhi-NCR which came into effect on January 1.

However, the use of low-sulphur coal in thermal power plants is allowed.

Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been asked to ensure that companies of CIL do not supply or allot coal to the suppliers, stockists and agents of the Centre-owned coal producer, the CAQM said in a statement.

The commission has also asked industries and entities, including stockists, traders and dealers, to discontinue coal supply, except for thermal power plants, in Delhi-NCR.

It said that 84 industrial units not operating on approved fuels in the NCR areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan closed down their operations temporarily or permanently on their own.

Since October 1, only 21 industrial units have been found using highly-polluting unapproved fuels like coal and furnace oil and have subsequently been shut down.

Only two units have been found using such highly polluting fuels since January 1, indicating satisfactory compliance of the commission's directions.

According to the CAQM, firewood and biomass briquettes can be used for religious purposes and cremation, wood or bamboo charcoal can be used for tandoors and grills of hotels, restaurants, banquet halls (with emission control system) and open eateries or dhabas.

The use of wood charcoal for cloth ironing is also allowed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coal

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 19:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.