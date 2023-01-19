PVR swings to Q3 profit of Rs 16.15 cr on strong movie runs, revenue up 53%

-
ALSO READ
Q1 Results: PVR back in black as box office picks up pace post-Covid
PVR sees superplexes as next blockbuster concept in cinema business
Analysts raise target on PVR post blockbuster Q1; see up to 25% upside
Multiplex Association of India postpones National Cinema Day to Sept 23
PVR shareholders, creditors to meet on October 11 to consider INOX merger
-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's top multiplex operator PVR Ltd on Thursday swung to a third-quarter profit as movie-goers thronged theatres to watch Hollywood blockbusters such as "Avatar: The way of water."
The multiplex industry is recovering from the pandemic-lows on blockbuster releases both in Hollywood and at home. PVR had logged losses in 10 of the 11 previous quarters.
It reported a net profit of 161.5 million rupees ($1.59 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of 101.8 million rupees a year ago.
Revenue jumped 53% to 9.41 billion rupees, helped by a recovery in advertisement revenues and a 29% increase in theatre occupancy levels.
"Black Panther - Wakanda Forever" and domestic hits like "Kantara" drew crowds in the quarter.
The company opened 20 screens in the quarter. Its average ticket price grew 16% from the pre-pandemic third quarter of 2020, while average food and beverage spend per head jumped 33%.
The multiplex chain last week got approval from the Mumbai National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to merge the operations of rival INOX Leisure in an all-stock deal, which will make it the country's largest exhibition company.
"We intend to complete all the formalities within the current financial year," Ajay Bijli, chairman and managing director of PVR, said in a statement.
The company said it is on track to open a total of 100-110 new screens by the end of this fiscal year.
($1 = 81.3290 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 17:34 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU