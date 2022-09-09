Car brakes applied 5 seconds before Cyrus Mistry car crash: Mercedes report

-
ALSO READ
Mistry's death sentimentally negative but stay put in SP Grp stks: Analysts
Cyrus Mistry's funeral to be held on Tuesday morning in Mumbai
World's deadliest roads in focus after Cyrus Mistry's fatal crash
'He was destined for greatness': India Inc grieves Cyrus Mistry's death
Cyrus Mistry: SP Group to Tata Group, and beyond - A look at his journey
-
Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has submitted its interim report on the fatal accident of industrialist Cyrus Mistry to the Palghar police, which mentions that the brakes of the vehicle were pressed five seconds before it crashed into the road divider, a senior official said on Friday.
He also said that a team of experts from Mercedes-Benz is scheduled to visit Mumbai on Monday from Hong Kong to carry out an inspection of the car.
Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed on Sunday afternoon when their Mercedes car hit a road divider in Palghar district. Two other car occupants, Anahita Pandole (55), who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius Pandole (60) suffered injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai.
The accident had occurred on the Surya river bridge when they were on their way to Mumbai from Gujarat.
"Mercedes-Benz has submitted its interim report to the police. It says that the car was running at a speed of 100 kmph a few seconds before the accident, while its speed was 89 kmph when it hit the divider on the bridge," Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said.
The report says that the car's brakes were applied five seconds before the crash, he said.
Patil added that the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has also submitted its report, which mentioned that four air bags in the car had opened after the crash - three at the driver's seat and one at the adjoining seat.
"A team of experts from Mercedes Benz is coming to Mumbai from Hong Kong on September 12 for inspection of the car," he said.
Till that time, the car will be kept at Mercedes showroom at Hiranandani in Thane, he said.
"After the inspection, the luxury carmaker will give its final report," he said.
Mercedes-Benz had sent to Germany the Electronic Control Module (ECM) of the car in which the former Tata Sons chairman was killed, for analysis. Most high-end cars have the Electronic Control Module which can later help identify technical issues like brake failure or low brake fluid.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 14:42 IST