Car sharing platform Zoomcar elevates Nirmal NR as India CEO

Domestic car sharing marketplace on Friday announced to elevate Nirmal NR as the CEO for India market.

Working as President for Growth and Marketplace at Zoomcar, Nirmal will now be responsible for all aspects of growth, operations and customer experience for the company in the country.

"His diverse skillsets and seasoned leadership will play an instrumental role in continuing to scale the India business," said Greg Moran, CEO and Co-Founder,

With more than 10,000 cars already on the platform across several cities, the company expects to grow the platform to over 50,000 cars and 100 cities this year.

At present, offers individual vehicle owners a joining bonus of Rs 10,000 along with additional incentives tied to high quality host ratings on the platform. A Zoomcar also offers enhanced incentives for the host's initial time on the marketplace.

"At Zoomcar, we're currently sitting on the cusp of a dramatic transformation within personal mobility," said Nirmal.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Zoomcar employs over 300 people and operates in 50 cities pan-India and four countries globally.

In 2020, it launched Zoomcar Mobility Services, the Company's enterprise SaaS based mobility solution to vehicle OEMs and insurance

In November last year, Zoomcar completed a $92 million private placement led by New York City-based SternAegis Ventures, along with participation from other investors.

