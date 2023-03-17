CARS24 launches engineering research & development centre in Bengaluru

-
ALSO READ
Cars24 plans 500 new hires across verticals in next three months
SoftBank-backed Cars24 eyes small towns to sell used cars in India
How Bengaluru Airport's new terminal is like a walk in the garden
Bengaluru metro on track to complete 175 km of commute by June 2025
Researchers take closer look at DNA repair scheme for cancer therapy
-
CARS24, an e-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles, on Friday launched its first engineering research and development centre here.
The centre will focus on developing cutting-edge solutions for used vehicle inspection, refurbishment, and reconditioning, it said in a statement, adding that it will employ engineers and specialists from across the country.
The AI-powered algorithms used by the centre will ensure accurate vehicle valuation, the company said.
"In addition to developing advanced technological solutions for vehicle inspection and valuation, the centre will analyse data on pre-owned vehicle sales and market trends, providing statistical models and machine learning algorithms that will predict future demand for certain types of vehicles, identify growth opportunities, and optimise pricing strategies", the statement added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 17:27 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU