WhatsApp developing a redesigned chat attachment menu for Android beta

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a redesigned chat attachment menu for Android beta.
The tweaked chat attachment menu is more clearer and offers a better user-friendly experience, reports WABetaInfo.
The new chat attachment menu is currently under development, and is expected to be released in a future update of the application.
Earlier this month, the messaging platform was working on a redesigned chat attachment menu for iOS beta.
Meanwhile, it was reported that WhatsApp was rolling out a new feature on Android beta which will display profile icons within group chats.
This feature will help users to better identify group members by showing profile icons, making it easier to involve in group conversations.
--IANS
aj/prw/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 16:50 IST
