Cash-strapped Air India looks to cut loss, eyes premium flyers in 2020

Air India hopes to double its savings from ticket distribution and grow revenue through better utilisation of aircraft and introduction of new flights. The national carrier is struggling financially because of high debt. Despite growth in revenue, it is witnessing a cash shortfall of around Rs 200 crore every month, leading to delays in salaries and vendor payments.

Salary for the month of December was paid on Thursday. The airline management, however, hopes to improve its operating and financial performance this year. Renegotiation of sales and distribution contracts is helping ...