Shoutout apps that bring you birthday greetings from a film or sports star

Imagine veteran actor Prem Chopra or badminton star Saina Nehwal sending across personalised greeting messages on video for your birthday or wedding anniversary! Yes, that is exactly what celebrity shoutout platforms facilitate for you.

Though movie stars, TV personalities and sportspersons have increased their social media engagements and interactions like never before, the fans still feel the disconnect as they would be missing them in action in uncertain times like Covid-19. The lockdown induced-boredom has also worked in favour of this space that is already hotting up in ...