CCI approves Adani Ports and SEZ's 10% stake-buy in Gangavaram Port

-
ALSO READ
We're inter-generational holders of equity: Gautam Adani on Mauritius funds
Adani Ports acquire 25% of Vishwasamudra's stake in Krishnapatnam Port
Adani Ports jumps 5% as it acquires controlling stake in Gangavaram Ports
Adani Ports' net profit jumps 77% to Rs 1,342 crore in June quarter
CCI approves APSEZ acquisition of 89.6% of equity in Gangavaram Port
-
Fair trade regulator CCI on Monday approved acquisition of over 10 per cent stake in Gangavaram Port Ltd by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.
The 10.4 per cent equity shareholding would be acquired from the government of Andhra Pradesh, according to a combination notice filed with the regulator.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is present across 11 domestic ports in six maritime states -- Gujarat, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.
Gangavaram Port is engaged to own, develop and operate the deep-water port at Gangavaram, Andhra Pradesh, pursuant to a concession agreement on build-own-operate-transfer basis with the state government, the notice added.
"Commission approves proposed acquisition of 10.40% equity shareholding of Gangavaram Port by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd," as per a tweet by the regulator.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU