CCI approves amalgamation of Jio Cinema OTT platform with Viacom18 Media

Under the partnership, Reliance's popular Jio Cinema OTT app will be transferred to Viacom18.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CCI
Fair-trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday approved the proposed merger of Jio Cinema OTT with Viacom18 Media.

In a tweet on Monday the CCI said it has approved amalgamation of the Jio Cinema OTT platform with Viacom18 Media, following an investment by BTS Investment and Reliance Projects & Property Management Services.

In April, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Viacom18 announced a strategic partnership with Bodhi Tree Systems, where Bodhi Tree will invest Rs 13,500 crore in Viacom18 while Reliance Projects & Property Management Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL, will invest Rs 1,645 crore in the broadcaster as part of the tripartite partnership, to form one of the largest TV and digital streaming firms in India.

Bodhi Tree Systems (BTS) is an investment venture firm of James Murdoch's Lupa Systems and ex-chairman of Star and Disney India Uday Shankar.

Reliance Projects & Property Management Services is engaged in IT support services. Viacom18 Media is engaged in providing media and entertainment services through its portfolio of channels and streaming app 'Voot'.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices in the marketplace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 19 2022. 19:44 IST

