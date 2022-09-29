JUST IN
New residential realty launches witness 61% YoY growth in Q3: Report
CCI approves acquisitions of Diliigent Power and DB Power by Adani Power
Reliance Retail's fashion-lifestyle store AZORTE to take on Zara, Mango
Digital gold firm SafeGold plans metal leasing for India's jewellers
Apeejay Surrendra raises Rs 300 cr for logistics, industrial parks biz
Productivity 'hyper focus' hurting employees, causing attrition: Report
Adani Green commissions largest 600 MW wind-solar plant in Rajasthan
Marriott expects to have around 200 properties in India by 2025: Official
JioPhone 5G price leak stirs controversy, research firm clarifies
Amazon partners with govt to provide jobs to people with disabilities
You are here: Home » Companies » News
New residential realty launches witness 61% YoY growth in Q3: Report
Hero MotoCorp to invest $60 mn in Zero Motorcycles to develop e-bikes
Business Standard

Lupin gets warning letter from USFDA for Tarapur API plant in Maharashtra

Drug firm Lupin on Thursday said it has received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its Tarapur-based manufacturing facility in Maharashtra

Topics
Lupin | US FDA | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Lupin
Lupin

Drug firm Lupin on Thursday said it has received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its Tarapur-based manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the site from March 22, 2022 to April 4, 2022.

The company manufactures both fermentation-based and synthetic APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) at the plant.

"The company does not believe that the warning letter will have an impact on disruption of supplies or the existing revenues from operations of this facility," the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing.

The drug firm is committed to addressing the concerns raised by the USFDA and will work with the agency to resolve the issues at the earliest, it added.

Lupin did not share details about the issues flagged by the US health regulator.

A warning letter is issued when the US health regulator finds that a manufacturer has significantly violated its regulations.

The letter identifies the violation, such as poor manufacturing practices, problems with claims for what a product can do, or incorrect directions for use.

The letter also makes clear that the company must correct the problem and provides directions and a timeframe of its plans for correction.

FDA then checks to ensure that the company's corrections are adequate.

On Thursday, Lupin shares ended 2.46 per cent lower at Rs 654 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Lupin

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 19:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.