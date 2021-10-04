CCI gives nod to combination involving Clariant Pigments Business, Heubach

-
-
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday approved the proposed combination involving Clariant Pigments Business and Heubach Business.
The entity holding the resulting combined business will be controlled by SK Capital Partners, LP with Heubach Holding GmbH and Clariant AG holding minority stakes, as per a press release.
Lux Bidco is indirectly owned by SK Capital Investment V Ltd, an affiliate of SK Capital Partners, LP (SKCP).
Clariant Pigments is in the business of production and commercialization of organic pigments, pigment preparations and dyes, conducted by Colorants International, Colorants Solutions and their subsidiaries in various countries including India.
Heubach, along with its subsidiaries, carries out the business of the production, manufacturing, and trading of corrosion protection pigments as well as organic and inorganic colour pigments, hybrid pigments and pigment preparations, the release said.
"Commission approves proposed combination involving Clariant Pigments Business & Heubach Business with resulting combined business controlled by SK Capital and Heubach & Clariant holding minority stakes," the regulator said in a tweet.
