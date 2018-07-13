CCI gives nod to Vishal Mega Marts deal by Kedaara Capital, Partners Group

The Competition Commission has approved the proposed acquisition of Vishal Mega Mart by private equity firms, including Fund.

The deal to acquire the retail value chain was announced in May.

In a tweet on Thursday, the fair trade regulator said it has approved "acquisition of Vishal Mega Mart and Airplaza Retail Holdings by Rishanth Wholesale Trading, Fund and Partners Group".

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), in another tweet, said it has cleared the proposed combination involving merger of Indus Tower with, and into, Bharti Infratel.

In April, Bharti Airtel, and had announced an agreement for merger of Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel.