JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Kalyan Jewellers claims Rs 5-bn hit due to a spate of fake messages, videos
Business Standard

CCI gives nod to Vishal Mega Marts deal by Kedaara Capital, Partners Group

The deal to acquire the retail value chain was announced in May

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

cci, competition commission of india

The Competition Commission has approved the proposed acquisition of Vishal Mega Mart by private equity firms, including Kedaara Capital Fund.

The deal to acquire the retail value chain was announced in May.

In a tweet on Thursday, the fair trade regulator said it has approved "acquisition of Vishal Mega Mart and Airplaza Retail Holdings by Rishanth Wholesale Trading, Kedaara Capital Fund and Partners Group".

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), in another tweet, said it has cleared the proposed combination involving merger of Indus Tower with, and into, Bharti Infratel.

In April, Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular and Vodafone Group had announced an agreement for merger of Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel.
First Published: Fri, July 13 2018. 07:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements