CCI slaps penalties totalling Rs 392 cr on MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, OYO

The Competition Commission on Wednesday slapped penalties totalling more than Rs 392 crore on online travel firms MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and hospitality services provider for unfair business practices.

A fine of Rs 223.48 crore has been slapped on Make My Trip-Goibibo (MMT-Go) and Rs 168.88 crore on OYO, according to a 131-page order.

Among others, it was alleged that MMT-Go imposed a price parity in their agreements with hotel partners. Under such pacts, the hotel partners are not allowed to sell their rooms on any other platform or on its own online portal at a price below the price at which it is being offered on the two entities' platforms.

Besides imposing penalties, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has directed MMT-Go to "suitably modify its agreements with hotels/chain hotels to remove/abandon the price and room availability parity obligations imposed by it on its hotel/chain hotel partners with respect to other OTAs (Online Travel Agencies)".

Also, has asked it to modify agreements to do away with certain exclusivity conditions.

"MMT-Go is directed to provide access to its platform on a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory basis to the hotels/chain hotels, by formulating the platforms' listing terms and conditions in an objective manner," it added.



It was also alleged that MMT gave preferential treatment to on its platform, further leading to a denial of market access to other players.

Case No. 14 of 2019 & 01 of 2020

imposes penalties of ₹223.48 crores and ₹168.88 crores upon MMT-Go and respectively, besides directing MMT-Go to amend its market behaviour, for indulging in anti-competitive conduct.

Order: https://t.co/gO8cyW9gUw#Antitrust #CCI pic.twitter.com/8LTkCpz4wn — (@CCI_India) October 19, 2022

The regulator ordered a detailed investigation into the matter in October 2019.

MakeMyTrip (MMT) acquired Ibibo Group Holding in 2017. MMT continues to operate its hotels and packages business through MMT India under the brand name MakeMyTrip, and Ibibo India under the brand name Goibibo.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)