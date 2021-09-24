CCI imposes Rs 750-cr penalty on United Breweries in beer price fixing case

-
India's antitrust watchdog on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 750 crore ($102 million) on beer giant United Breweries and Rs 120 crore on Carlsberg India, besides passing a cease-and-desist order, in a case related to cartelisation of beer prices in the country.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in 2018 raided the offices of the brewers and started an inquiry. The order casts a shadow on the brewers in a key growth market worth $7 billion.
CCI passed final order against United Breweries, SABMiller India and Carlsberg India for indulging in cartelisation in the sale and supply of beer in various States and Union Territories in India, including through the platform of All India Brewers’ Association.
